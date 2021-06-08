Man accused of historic child sex abuse

A man has been charged with historic sexual offences that allegedly occurred against a girl in the 1980s.

A Queensland man has been charged with historic sexual offences against a child that allegedly occurred in the 1980s.

Detectives from the Maroochydore Child Protection Unit arrested the Mountain Creek man, 62, on Saturday.

He has been charged with nine counts of rape and seven counts of indecent treatment of girls under 14.

Police allege the man indecently assaulted the girl, then 13, from June to September 1988 on multiple occasions.

His arrest has prompted detectives to encourage any other potential victims who may have experienced similar behaviour between 1987 and 1990 across the Sunshine Coast area to come forward.

The man has been denied bail and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

