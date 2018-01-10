Menu
BREAKING: Man accused of horror Rocky home attack behind bars

A MAN accused of assaulting a middle-aged woman, stealing her car and other related charges has been remanded in custody.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

Noa Ronnie Etheridge, 23, has been charged with three counts of attempted enter premises, two counts of stealing, one count of enter dwelling with intent, one count of act intended to cause grievous bodily harm, one count of wilful damage, one count of failing to properly dispose of a needle or syringe, one count of obstruct police and one count of armed robbery.

The Koongal man made no appearance in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today as his matters were dealt with, but was in custody at the time.

Etheridge is accused of assaulting a 56-year-old woman at a Lakes Creek Rd address yesterday morning.

Police were called to the Koongal address at 6.40am where they located the injured woman.

Investigations suggest unknown people attended the address, assaulted the woman and stole her 2011 Nissan Navara.

The woman sustained serious head injuries and a broken arm and was flown to Brisbane yesterday.

Police located Etheridge in Blackwater before lunchtime yesterday.

The vehicle remains outstanding and investigations are continuing.　

Etheridge was remanded in custody and his matters adjourned until March 7.

Topics:  rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
