The crime scene at Dundurrabin where Darren Boardman was found suffering a gunshot woundto the torso.
The crime scene at Dundurrabin where Darren Boardman was found suffering a gunshot woundto the torso.
News

Man accused of murder where body was found in a ute tray

Jasmine Minhas
by
24th Jan 2019 6:27 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
THE alleged murderer of a man whose deceased body was found in the back of a ute on the North Coast has appeared in court.

Hohepa Bean, 43, has been accused of fatally shooting Darren Boardman, 40, during a heated argument at a home in Dundurrabin, west of Coffs Harbour, in October.

Police said ambulance paramedics found the body while responding to reports of a crash involving the ute at Armidale Rd.

Boardman had been shot in the torso with a small calibre firearm.

The driver of the ute, a 37-year-old female, was arrested by police and released hours later.

 

Location of Dundurrabin.
Location of Dundurrabin.

Police arrested Bean days later while he was walking along Park Ave in Coffs Harbour.

It is understood all three parties were known to each other.

Bean will remain in custody following his appearance at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

He is set to face the court again via audio visual link on March 12.

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court dorrigo dundurrabin hohepa bean murder
Coffs Coast Advocate

