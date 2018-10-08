Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Man accused of North Rockhampton home invasion in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Oct 2018 4:23 PM
Subscriber only

A MAN accused with another of a violent North Rockhampton home invasion and car theft, claims they were all buddies drinking for the afternoon and had been invited.

Marcus Mccaig applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with enter premise, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery, two assault police charges, one obstruct police and one public nuisance.

The court heard Mccaig claimed he and his co-accused, who is 21-years-old, had been drinking with the alleged victims earlier in the day and had been asked to go and get coke to go with rum.

Police were called to a Diplock St residence about 10.10pm Sunday night in relation to the incident.

Mccaig, 29, claimed he had recently helped the male victim evict people from properties for using drugs and not paying rent.

The court heard the father-of-two was found hiding out at a laundromat with the co-accused.

Mccaig's bail was refused by Magistrate Jeff Clarke after he heard Mccaig breached bail many times in the past - the last in 2002 - for calling his former partner so he could talk to his child.

The matters have been adjourned until December 5.

diplock st home invasion rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

