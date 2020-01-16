Menu
Subscribe
Man accused of posting revenge porn on Facebook refused bail

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
16th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN accused of publishing revenge porn of a woman he dated two years ago has a long history of breaching domestic violence orders.

The man made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man, 40, was accused of publishing the revenge porn on Facebook, however he denied he posted the alleged revenge porn.

It is alleged he posted the porn after allegations were made about care of children.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the accused had eight prior convictions for breaching domestic violence orders on his criminal history between 2007 to March 2019.

His criminal record also included armed robbery, drugs, burglary and assault occasioning bodily harm convictions.

Bail was refused as Mr Clarke deemed the man an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

The matters were adjourned until February after briefs of evidence were ordered.

