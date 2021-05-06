Man accused of ramming into stationary car and burglary

A man accused of ramming another vehicle which was stuck behind another vehicle, and burglary, was granted bail last month.

Vincent Joseph Smith, 27, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 19.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox alleged Smith made some admissions of his offending to police over the phone.

He claimed police felt Smith was at risk of committing more offences if released on bail.

Mr Fox said it would be alleged that after the initial incident at 1.30am, police were not able to locate the defendant and a few hours later, received information he was heading back to the victim’s address which caused police concern.

He said the allegations involved a strong prosecution case and a serious example of a burglary and assault.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the allegations also involved Smith ramming a motor vehicle which was stationary behind another vehicle.

He granted Smith bail with conditions he not go near the female victim, nor Bridgestone Tyre and Auto, and he was not to consume alcohol or drugs.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said Smith’s bail address was with his partner of nine years and he worked full-time hours on a casual basis at the airport.

She said he had three children with one recently being sick.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said the alleged behaviour was out of character for her client.

Smith’s matters were adjourned until May 17.