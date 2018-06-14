Menu
A father is accused of stalking his ex-wife by sending her letters and messages via Facebook and email.
Jay Cronan
Crime

Man accused of stalking ex-wife with letters of heartbreak

Chloe Lyons
by
13th Jun 2018 4:24 PM | Updated: 14th Jun 2018 4:13 AM
A MAN allegedly used his children to deliver letters of heartbreak and love to his ex-wife despite being banned from contacting or coming near her.

The father-of-six - who can't be named - is facing a charge of stalking and is accused of sending the woman "about 100" Facebook messages and emails as well as letters and printed copies of emails, some of which were given to her by her children.

Others were found around her home.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment and is expected to take at least six months to resolve in a higher court.

During the man's second unsuccessful bail attempt in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, the court heard the letters were "accusatory" in nature and described "love" and "heartbreak", but were not threatening.

A protection order with "strict" and "extensive" conditions was in place against the man ordering he not contact his ex-wife directly or indirectly, enter her home, commit domestic violence against her or expose their children to domestic violence.

The man's lawyer argued he should be granted bail as the offences were at the "lower end" of the scale and he was at risk of spending too much time in custody.

She added prison had been a "sobering" experience for her client, so he was unlikely to contact the woman again.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist - who previously fined the man $2200 for protection order breaches - agreed with the police prosecutor that the man's alleged offending was "persistent" and "recidivist".

"You just don't get it," Mr Stjernqvist said to the man.

"There is no change in circumstances that I would reconsider bail."

His bail was denied and he will appear again on July 13 for a committal mention.

