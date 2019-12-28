Man accused of stealing credit cards has ‘appalling’ history

Nicholas William Ryan, 38, is accused of stealing credit cards and racking up expenses on them.

Nicholas William Ryan, 38, is accused of stealing credit cards and racking up expenses on them.

A MAN accused of stealing credit cards and racking up expenses on them has been denied bail.

Nicholas William Ryan appeared in custody in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week where it was revealed the 38-year-old had a 28-page criminal history.

Among 26 charges Ryan is facing is allegations he went into businesses and took wallets.

Fourteen of those charges relate to fraud and two to attempted fraud.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden opposed bail on the grounds that Ryan was a risk of failing to appear, committing further offences and endangering the safety of others.

Ryan’s lawyer Brendan Gimbert was frank when it came to his client’s history.

“His history, Your Honour, is appalling - there’s no doubt about that,” Mr Gimbert said.

“But it should be noted...I didn’t see any failures to appear.

“There is very little risk that he won’t come to court.”

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow accepted that but had concerns Ryan was a risk of committing further offences given his lengthy history.

Mr Gimbert said bail could work with strict conditions and told the court that Ryan was willing to have a monitoring device placed on him if he was granted bail.

Mr Morrow was not convinced.

“With 28 pages of criminal history and 26 charges before me today, I’m not satisfied that any conditions would ameliorate any risk to an acceptable level,” he said.

Ryan’s matters were listed for a long plea hearing on February 7.