Man acquitted of Shandee's murder to speak at inquest

THE man acquitted of Shandee Blackburn's murder is today expected to give evidence as the inquest into her death enters the second week.

John Peros, who is Shandee's former boyfriend, denied killing the 23 year old on February 9, 2013 as she walked home from work.

He was arrested in September 2014, and found not guilty by a jury after a two week murder trial in 2017.

On February, 9 2013 Shandee was stabbed up to 25 times and left to die in a gutter on Boddington St about 12.15am.

The case has gone through an 18-month police investigation, Crime and Corruption Commission hearing, Magistrates Court committal hearing, Supreme Court trial.

This coronial inquest is the next step in a six-and-a-half year search for the truth.

Mr Peros has never spoken about the case in open court.

He elected not to give evidence in the Supreme Court trial, which is the right of any person facing a criminal trial.

As well as the circumstances surrounding Shandee's death, the inquest will also explore whether or not increased CCTV cameras should be placed in high-risk areas in Mackay for the purposes of public safety.

A witness to be called later this week will be Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nigel Dalton, who will shine a light of the city's most unsafe areas.

Nineteen witnesses have already given evidence during week one of the inquest with another 33 still to be called.

The inquest is expected to wrap up on Thursday.