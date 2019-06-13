Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Anthony Peter Sampieri
News

Man admits to raping girl at dance studio

by AAP
13th Jun 2019 11:58 AM

A convicted rapist has admitted he raped a seven-year-old girl he'd choked and detained in a Sydney dance studio bathroom.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, on Thursday pleaded guilty to three counts of child rape and seven other charges in Sydney's Central Local Court after the attack in a Kogarah dance studio bathroom in November 2018.

As a result of the guilty pleas, five charges relating to alleged assaults and using a child to make child abuse material were withdrawn.

A bearded Sampieri appeared via video link as his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, entered the pleas on his behalf.

He was committed to Downing Centre Local Court for sentence on June 21.

More Stories

convicted rapist dance studio editors picks rape sydney

Top Stories

    Adani Arena is here but don't forget Hegvold

    premium_icon Adani Arena is here but don't forget Hegvold

    News Ex-basketball star urges the community to remember life and works of Edward Hegvold

    Driver-safe drinks: Have your vodka and drive home too

    premium_icon Driver-safe drinks: Have your vodka and drive home too

    News All female-made product providing a health savvy option for dieters

    • 13th Jun 2019 11:17 AM
    At every intersection Chris remembers the day he nearly died

    premium_icon At every intersection Chris remembers the day he nearly died

    News 'It's only an absolute miracle that I get to talk on the phone.'

    What's open today on the Rockhampton Show public holiday

    premium_icon What's open today on the Rockhampton Show public holiday

    News Check out our comprehensive list to see what is open today