Man admits to using glass pipe to smoke meth

A ROCKHAMPTON man faced court this week after police found a glass pipe, used to smoke methamphetamine, in his bag.

Simon Andrew Batts, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police executed a search warrant at an address in Rockhampton on September 28 at 1pm in relation to dangerous drugs.

Ms Marsden said police searched a bag belonging to Batts and found a glass pipe with burnt residue consistent with the use of meth.

She said the defendant told police he had burnt the pipe and used it to smoke amphetamines.

Batts was fined $200 with no criminal conviction recorded and the property was forfeited to the Crown.

