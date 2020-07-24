Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Magistrates Court was told the man admitted to sending abusive text message to police.
Maryborough Magistrates Court was told the man admitted to sending abusive text message to police.
Crime

Man admitted sending abusive texts, court told

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENDING abusive text messages landed a Biggenden man before the Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The incident happened on June 6, 2019, the court heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the defendant and aggrieved exchanged text messages in which he called her a c----, a d----head said she was lazy and described her as a piece of s----.

The court heard the man admitted to police the texts were abusive.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel asked for the matter to be adjourned before the man was sentenced.

He said his client had an outstanding State Penalties Enforcement Registry debt of $1400.

Mr Riedel asked for an adjournment so his client could set up a payment plan before he was sentenced.

The matter was adjourned to a later date.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
biggenden court fraser coast court maryborough court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workplace bullying victim snaps and attacks his tormentor

        premium_icon Workplace bullying victim snaps and attacks his tormentor

        Crime The Central Queensland man punched the victim repeatedly to the face and body, before hurling golf balls at his car.

        YOUTH CRIME: Labor MPs respond to criticism on the big issue

        premium_icon YOUTH CRIME: Labor MPs respond to criticism on the big issue

        News Taking fire from election candidates on youth crime, Labor’s MPs explained in...

        ‘Terrible tragedy’: Looking back on dark day in CQ history

        premium_icon ‘Terrible tragedy’: Looking back on dark day in CQ history

        News Five people killed in mercy mission helicopter crash

        LETTERS: Going around in circles with tax department

        premium_icon LETTERS: Going around in circles with tax department

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.