Man airlifted after being hit by car on Cap Coast

Sunday update:

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Tanby Rd yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said the man, from Logan, was the

passenger of a 4WD that had pulled over on the side of Tanby Rd.

The spokesperson said the man exited the vehicle, walked around the car and didn't realise another car was coming when he stepped out into traffic and was subsequently hit by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him stopped to help.

The man suffered abdominal and head injuries and after being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and other emergency services, he was airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The male patient was further stabilised on scene by the Flight Paramedic and Flight Doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A hospital spokesperson was unable to provide any further details regarding the man's condition today.

There have been no further updates on the incident reported in Mount Morgan.

Saturday:

TWO traffic accidents have occurred this afternoon, one in Yeppoon and another at Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed at 3.45PM a male pedestrian was hit by a car in the vicinity of the intersection of Tanby Rd and Brooking Creek Drv, near Keppel Bay Estate in Taroomball, Yeppoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called out to transport the patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further assessment .

The extent of the injuries were unclear at this time.

In a separate incident, QFES and Queensland Police Media have confirmed that a two vehicle road traffic crash took place at Mount Morgan just before 5PM this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of James St and William St where it was believed one vehicle side-swiped another causing that vehicle to collide with a house.

No significant structural damage was done to the house but two fences and ramp sustained damage as a consequence of the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one person walking around and another was extricated from car with assistance

Both of the drivers were transported to Mt Morgan hospital via ambulance and it was expected they would be transported later to Rockhampton Hospital for further testing.

The extent of the injuries were unclear at this time.

Further updates will be added as they come to hand.