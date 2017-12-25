Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man airlifted after fall from vehicle in Central Qld

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man after he fell from a stationary car on Christmas Day.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man after he fell from a stationary car on Christmas Day. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Amber Hooker
by

CHRISTMAS Day started off on the wrong foot for a man, airflifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he fell from a stationary vehicle.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to Quoin Island east of Gladstone at 7.21am to help the 64-year-old patient.

The man received a number of fractures which required immediate treatment after he fell from the back of the stationary vehicle while trying to exit it.

The patient was treated on scene by the Queensland Ambulance Service before receiving further treatment by the flight Paramedic and Doctor.

The patient was flown by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to Rockhampton Hospital in stable condition for further treatment.

Yesterday, the rescue service was tasked to another fall inland from Turkey Beach.

 

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A 52-year-old became disoriented before he fell from the second-storey of his home.

He also received a number of fractures and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Topics:  racq capricorn helicopter rescue service

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Drink driver destroys vehicle, shuts down Bruce Hwy lane

Drink driver destroys vehicle, shuts down Bruce Hwy lane

UPDATE: Traffic control called in as man totals vehicle, spills 200L of diesel over road

Have we lost sight of what's really important about Xmas?

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Rockhampton's Anglican Bishop David Robinson wishes peace, love and hope to all.

A Christmas message from Anglican Bishop David Robinson

'Lowest of the low': Thieves steal Rocky boy's wheelchair

Daniel Knickel, 18, was heartbroken to discover thieves had stolen his wheelchair overnight Wednesday to Thursday. Saturday morning you couldn't wipe the smile off his face after a stranger gifted him a new set of wheels.

Heartless robbers took the only thing that's ever truly been his

GALLERY: Rocky night life full of Christmas spirit

L-R Slaine Temperley and Kayla Tranent at the Ginger Mule.

CHECK out the festive gallery to see if you were snapped

Local Partners