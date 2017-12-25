Man airlifted after fall from vehicle in Central Qld

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man after he fell from a stationary car on Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS Day started off on the wrong foot for a man, airflifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he fell from a stationary vehicle.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to Quoin Island east of Gladstone at 7.21am to help the 64-year-old patient.

The man received a number of fractures which required immediate treatment after he fell from the back of the stationary vehicle while trying to exit it.

The patient was treated on scene by the Queensland Ambulance Service before receiving further treatment by the flight Paramedic and Doctor.

The patient was flown by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to Rockhampton Hospital in stable condition for further treatment.

Yesterday, the rescue service was tasked to another fall inland from Turkey Beach.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A 52-year-old became disoriented before he fell from the second-storey of his home.

He also received a number of fractures and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.