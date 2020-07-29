Menu
The crash in Nelly Bay.
Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
29th Jul 2020 7:46 PM
A man has been airlifted to Townsville Hospital after his car crashed into a tree on Magnetic Island this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 9.30am after reports of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Kelly St and Sooning St.

A car had left the street and ploughed into a tree, with the vehicle badly damaged in the crash.

Paramedics treated the driver on scene for facial, abdominal and leg injuries.

The man in his 30s was transported to the Magnetic Island Health Service Centre before being flown to the Townsville University Hospital in stable condition around 10.30am.

It's unknown how the vehicle left the road at this stage.

Police are investigating.

