A man was airlifted from Lotus Creek overnight.
Man airlifted after serious crash overnight

Melanie Plane
by
23rd Jul 2018 7:43 AM

A MAN is in a serious condition and recovering in hospital after crashing on Marlborough Sarina Road between Mackay and Rockhampton overnight.

About 6.15pm, emergency services were called to Marlborough Sarina Road at Lotus Creek following reports of an accident.

Emergency services, including Queensland Police, Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene to discovered a ute had crashed into a tree.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter and crew were tasked to assist and airlifted a man to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He suffered chest injuries.

