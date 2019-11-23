Man airlifted after a serious snake bite

A man was transported to hospital after a snake bite. (FILE PHOTO)

A MAN had his mates to thank for taking him to meet paramedics by the side of the Gore Highway after he was bit by a venomous snake late Friday night.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to the Gore Highway at 8.42pm for a reported snake bite that occurred at an alternative location.

A man in his 50s was treated and transported under emergency lights and sirens to the Millmerran Health Service.

He was further airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokeswomen said the man was in a serious but stable condition when he arrived at hospital.