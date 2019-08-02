Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue said a 62-year-old man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital after an incident on a Nebo cattle property.
Rural

Man airlifted from property after angle grinder horror

Zizi Averill
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN working on a Nebo cattle property has been airlifted to hospital after an accident with an angle grinder.

RACQ CQ Rescue reported that the 62-year-old man was working with the grinder when he lost control and it cut his left hand yesterday afternoon.

The organisation said the rescue crew, which including a doctor and critical care paramedic, landed in a dusty clearing on the property 93km south-west of Mackay.

It said the trauma team then treated and stabilised the patient for flight.

He arrived at Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition about 4.30pm.

Mackay Daily Mercury

