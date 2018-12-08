Man airlifted from single vehicle rollover near Theodore

A man was airlifted to Rockhampton hospital following a single vehicle rollover on Saturday morning near Theodore.

A MALE patient in his 30s was airlifted to Rockhampton hospital this morning following a single rollover near Theodore.

The incident occurred around 180kms south of Rockhampton in Camboon.

Paramedics attended the single vehicle rollover on the Defence Rd at 5.37am.

The driver swerved to miss a kangaroo before his vehicle left the road and rolled numerous times.

Although the driver was injured, he was able to free himself from the wreck.

Unable to find his phone until his alarm activated two and a half hours later, only then was he able to call 000.

He was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance before the helicopter delivered a Doctor and Intensive Care Paramedic on scene providing further treatment to the man.

He was air lifted a short time later to the Rockhampton jospital in a serious but stable condition where he will be treated for a suspected spinal injury.