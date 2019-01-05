Menu
Footage from the Lifeflight helicopter that airlifted a man off Fraser Island after a suspected irukandji sting.
News

Man airlifted to hospital after suspected irukandji sting

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Jan 2019 4:40 PM

A MAN in his twenties was airlifted to hospital after being stung by a deadly irukandji jellyfish.

An RACQ Lifeflight helicopter landed on the east side of Fraser Island just after 1pm after the man reported being stung on the foot.

According to a paramedic on board the helicopter said the man's symptoms indicated he had fallen victim to the irukandji.

The man was treated at the scene,before being flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Six other patients suffering from severe marine stings have been flown from the popular holiday spot over the past two weeks.

A 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were among four people stung by the jellyfish in the island's waters last week.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

