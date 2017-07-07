Man airlifted with serious injuries after ATV accident

A BIZARRE accident has left a 51-year-old man with serious head injuries at a property south of Mount Morgan.

About 6.30pm yesterday, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to an area approximately 35 miles south of Rockhampton to attend the man.

The man suffered serious head injuries after being struck in the face by a stick while driving an ATV on a property.

The man initially made his way home to call for help and paramedics from Wowan were first on scene.

After being treated and stabilised on scene by QAS paramedics, the man was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.