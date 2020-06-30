Menu
Ambulance crews attended to the man on scene.
News

Man airlifted to Brisbane after fall from tree in CQ town

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:54 PM
THE condition of a man, who fell three metres from a tree at Biloela and is recovering in Royal Brisbane Hospital, has improved overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to reports a man in his 50s had fallen from a tree yesterday.

“We were called to Malakoff Street at Biloela at 12.28pm,” he said.

The spokesman said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“The man was taken to Biloela Hospital by road ambulance in a critical condition suffering significant head injuries,” he said.

Doctors worked to stabilise the man before requesting he be airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital for further treatment.

A CQHHS spokeswoman said the man was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital yesterday afternoon.

At 1.30pm today, June 30, a Royal Brisbane Hospital spokeswoman said the man remained in hospital.

“The patient is currently in a stable condition at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said she was unable to provide any further detail on the man’s injuries, treatment or his age.


Gladstone Observer

