Man airlifted to hospital after car flips on CQ road
A MAN was airlifted to hospital early this morning after his vehicle flipped near Dingo.
Multiple Queensland Ambulance Crews were called to the single vehicle roll-over around 4.18am this morning on Fitzroy Development Rd, around 140kms west of Rockhampton.
The accident occurred when the 41 year old driver was entering the township.
Crews treated the man for lacerations to his leg, abdominal injuries, and suspected spinal injuries
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were called to the incident and upon arrival, the patient was concious and responding to medical treatment.
He was airlifted Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further medical treatment.