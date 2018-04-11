Man airlifted to hospital after crash at CQ mine access

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.

PARAMEDICS were called to a serious two-vehicle crash near a mine access in Central Queensland last night where a man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on Oaky Creek Mine Access just before 7pm.

Two male patients were assessed at the scene.

One patient did not require transport to hospital.

The other patient suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.