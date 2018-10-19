Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a crash near Baralaba on Thursday night,
Man airlifted to hospital after dirt road car roll-over

Shayla Bulloch
by
19th Oct 2018 7:08 AM

A MAN was airlifted to hospital last night after he was injured in a serious crash in Central Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the single-vehicle crash near Baralaba around 6pm where a car left a dirt road and rolled several times before coming to rest.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were tasked to the crash on Redcliffe Rd, about 150km south-west of Rocky where the 28-year-old passenger of the car was injured.

The man was treated by the flight crew medical team for suspected shoulder and head injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

He was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

