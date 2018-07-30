Man airlifted to hospital after slicing leg with grinder

RACQ CApricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a property near Woorabinda on Sunday to a man whop had sliced his leg with an angle grinder.

RACQ CApricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a property near Woorabinda on Sunday to a man whop had sliced his leg with an angle grinder. RACQ Cap Rescue

BACKYARD metal work went horribly wrong yesterday for a Central Queensland man who was flown to hospital after cutting his leg with a grinder.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a property 90km south-west of Woorabinda around 11am on Sunday where a 63-year-old man suffered a deep cut in his upper thigh.

The man was reportedly cutting steel with an angle grinder on his property, Elliscamp when something went wrong and the blade cut a large gash in his leg.

He was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service initially before the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service landed at the property.

The man was treated by the on-board Critical Care Paramedic and stabalised before being transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.