A man in his 20s was transported to hospital this afternoon following a motorcycle accident this afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash

Kaitlyn Smith
7th Jun 2020 6:21 PM
A 22-year-old man was airlifted to hospital this afternoon with head injuries following a single-motorcycle crash at Keppel Sands.

The incident occurred around 3.15pm today near Keppel Sands Conservation Park.

It is believed the man was riding with friends when he lost control of his dirt bike, coming to grief in a paddock adjacent to the road.

Paramedics attended the scene before RACQ Rescue Helicopter later transported the man to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

QPS also attended the scene.

The man suffered a significant shoulder injury and minor trauma to the head.

He remains in a stable condition.

