RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to a Gladstone Anchorage on Sunday
News

Man airlifted to hospital from bulk carrier

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN in his 30s was airlifted to hospital yesterday after suffering from an unknown medical condition causing altered levels of consciousness aboard a bulk carrier.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue left its base at 11am, headed for the Gladstone Anchorage, and was able to land on the ship to insert the medical team before departing into a holding pattern.

On-board the ship, the flight doctor and critical care paramedic treated the man before loading him into a stretcher for transport.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

