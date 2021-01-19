Man airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after truck rollover

The truck rolled on its side, spilling contents onto the road.

Paramedics were called to a truck rollover at Banana early on Tuesday morning.

A B-double semi trailer was travelling north when it rolled on its side when negotiating the intersection of Barfield Rd and Leichhardt Hwy around 2am.

The driver, a male in his 60s, was pinned inside the truck until a passer-by stopped to help.

Paramedics required the assistance of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter.

The driver sustained possible fractures, including a significant leg injury.

He was airlifted in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

The truck sustained damage to the roof of the forward trailer, spilling contents onto the grass adjacent to the road.

Traffic was delayed in all directions for several hours while a recovery crew pulled the truck back onto its wheels.

