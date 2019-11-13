Man airlifted to Rocky Hospital after horse riding accident

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has recently returned from the scene of a horse fall incident where a male patient aged in their late 20s sustained possible spinal injuries whilst riding a horse earlier this morning.

The Rescue 300 chopper crew left base at 8.15am for the property south of Springsure.

Upon arrival to the scene, the patient was treated by the on board Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor for the possible spinal and other suspected internal injuries the patient was thought to have sustained.

Due to the remote location of the scene and patient, the Rescue 300 crew was required to refuel in Emerald prior to returning to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

After stabilisation at the scene, the patient was airlifted to Rockhampton for further assessment and treatment.