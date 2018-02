The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to a property in the Mungabunda area about 160 kilometres south west of Rockhampton about midday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to a property in the Mungabunda area about 160 kilometres south west of Rockhampton about midday. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Servic

A MAN has sustained head and facial injuries after a cattle yard incident on a Central Queensland property today.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to a property in the Mungabunda area about 160km south west of Rockhampton about midday.

It is reported a cow kicked a gate in the cattle yards which subsequently impacted the man's head.

The 38-year-old man was stabilised on scene before being transported to the Rockhampton Hospital.