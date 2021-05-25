Man allegedly assaulted in attempted carjacking

Rockhampton police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist with investigations into an alleged attempted armed robbery at Norman Gardens on Monday. FILE PHOTO

Rockhampton police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist with investigations into an alleged attempted armed robbery at Norman Gardens on Monday. FILE PHOTO

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted in an attempted carjacking in North Rockhampton on Monday night.

A 23-year-old man had arrived home at an address in Bulman Street, Norman Gardens, about 7pm and was approached by two unknown males while perusing his phone before getting out of the vehicle.

One of the males allegedly had a piece of chain wrapped around his fist and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

A struggle ensued and the victim was allegedly assaulted.

The victim alerted people of the alleged incident by beeping his horn.

After a period, both offenders fled to an unknown location.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police attended the alleged incident and conducted enquiries, however, were unable to locate the persons of interest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey addressing media in relation to an attempted armed robbery at Norman Gardens on May 24, 2021. Picture: Aden Stokes

Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey said the alleged victim received bruising and superficial injuries and was lucky to not have been removed from his vehicle and assaulted further.

He said forensic investigations were being conducted on the vehicle.

He appealed to the public for any information regarding the alleged incident.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“We are door knocking the area to identify if there is any CCTV footage that may be able to assist us in our investigation, but we are asking for the public’s assistance,” he said.

“The first offender is described as Aboriginal, in his late 20s, skinny build, about 5 foot 6 (inches) tall, wearing dark clothing, and the second offender is described as having olive complexion, skinny build, about 5 foot 8 (inches) tall and wearing dark clothing with a shirt around his face.

“Anyone with any information, CCTV footage from their house or dashcam footage from around that Bulman Street area can contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were working “around the clock” to combat the increase in stolen vehicles across the Rockhampton region.

“The way it is trending is not good and we are trying to work as hard as we can to bring these people into custody and before the courts,” he said.

“We do catch most of these people and prosecute them.

“We ask the public to be vigilant in what they are doing as well.

“In most of these instances they are breaking into houses and stealing those keys.

“Put your keys in a place where it is not going to be so easy to find and make sure houses and vehicles are secured.”