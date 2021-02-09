Man allegedly carjacked while on his way to work at CQ mine

Milton Plath was the one that got away on Tuesday afternoon

Milton Plath reckons he attracts adventure.

He was bitten by a black-tipped reef shark off Lady Musgrave Island - "that left me with eight or nine holes in my leg" - and stung by a jellyfish at Agnes Water.

But nothing could have prepared the 22 year old for the events of Tuesday afternoon, when his was the sixth vehicle allegedly stolen during a spree which lasted nearly eight hours.

Mr Plath was unaware of the reports an alleged armed man had stolen, firstly, a Toyota Landcruiser from Yeppoon and, next, a Ford Ranger from Gracemere.

ROK090221DINGOVID3: Tuesday 6.30pm ARRESTED: Six cars and nearly eight hours later Dingo roadhouse car chase

Police claim they were followed by the theft of a Nissan Dualis, west of Emerald, and then a silver Isuzu MU-X from Anakie.

The driver injured when police tried to "box him in" near Emerald, but it is alleged managed to steal a fifth car, a red Audi wagon.

Mr Plath said he saw an Audi careening down the highway toward him on his way to work Tuesday afternoon around 5pm.

About 10kms from Blackwater, he saw the vehicle overtaking another vehicle at speed, so Mr Plath pulled over to avoid a head-on collision.

The red Audi pulled to a stop on the road in front of him.

The driver hopped into his car and demand he head in the direction of Rockhampton.

"At this point, I knew something was crook but I thought, if I stay calm and collected, if he thinks I'm on his side, I may be able to defuse the situation," he said.

Mr Plath left the car to the driver and waved down a couple who took him back to where the police were gathered around the Audi.

"They took my details and said they'd contact me for a statement tomorrow," he said.

"Then the officer gave me a lift to the camp where I had a room booked, ready to start work on the mine shutdown tomorrow."

Mr Plath is remarkably relaxed in the aftermath of what could have proved a very dangerous situation.

The stolen white Hilux passing the Dingo Roadhouse.

He rang his family in Miriam Vale to tell them he was okay.

Now his only concern is whether he can get a lift to the work clothes shop before his shift starts on Wednesday morning.

He's down a ute and a change of clothes, but he's got another story to add to his long list of adventures.

"At the end of the day, it's just another day in the Life of Milton."

