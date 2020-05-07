Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Caboolture South man will face court after allegedly pointing a gun at police from the window of an alleged stolen car.
A Caboolture South man will face court after allegedly pointing a gun at police from the window of an alleged stolen car.
Crime

Man allegedly flashes gun at police in dramatic pursuit

by Sunshine Coast Daily
7th May 2020 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CABOOLTURE South man has been charged with a number of offences after allegedly pointing a gun at police during a dramatic pursuit yesterday at Wamuran, west of the Sunshine Coast.

Police attempted to intercept an alleged stolen car at Del Rossa Rd, in Caboolture, about 10am before it allegedly evaded police and travelled west along the D'Aguilar Highway towards Woodford.

Police allege the driver then produced a gun and pointed it through the window at police.

The driver allegedly then drove the car off-road into forestry, abandoned the car and fled on foot.

About 2.30pm, the man was found at a near-by rural property and arrested.

A 30-year-old Caboolture South man has been charged with evading police, driving without a license, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a short firearm in public and possessing explosive, and three counts of serious assault of a police officer while armed with a weapon.

He is due to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

caboolture magistrates court caboolture south queensland police scd crime unlawful use wamuran
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winding back restrictions

        premium_icon Winding back restrictions

        News The LNP has seized the initiative to lay out their road map to recovery plan for Queensland.

        Macho man delivers again for Zoe

        premium_icon Macho man delivers again for Zoe

        News A BOX of sugar cubes and a stubby of rum was the winning horse’s reward.

        Stranger to pokie player: “now’s time for a loan”

        premium_icon Stranger to pokie player: “now’s time for a loan”

        News A POKIES player was approached by stranger who told him “now’s the time for a loan”...

        Popular attraction returns to CQ waters

        premium_icon Popular attraction returns to CQ waters

        Community The skipper of a replica pirate ship keen to share his tales of the sea.