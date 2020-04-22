Menu
The 2005 silver Mazda 3 that was stolen from Murrarrie on April 15.
Crime

Man allegedly flicks snot at officer then drives stolen car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 5:00 PM
POLICE are on the hunt for a man who allegedly blew nasal fluids into his hand and flicked it at a security officer in Gracemere before taking off in a stolen car.

On Tuesday, the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, allegedly entered a shopping centre at Gracemere and stole two bags of groceries.

He then left the store and allegedly refused to display the contents of the bags to staff.

A security officer followed the man out of the centre and when confronted, the man allegedly blew nasal fluids into his hand and flicked it at the security officer.

He then left in a stolen 2005 silver Mazda 3 bearing Queensland registration 386TEX.

Police believe this man can assist them with investigations.
As the man drove away, he allegedly sped through the car park, nearly colliding with a woman crossing the road.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Murrarrie, Brisbane, on April 15.

The vehicle has since travelled north of Rockhampton, allegedly committing a number of fuel drive-offs on the way.

Rockhampton Police have received a number of reports about the vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

The man is described as Caucasian, no accent, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, cream cargo pants, a red baseball cap, with short brown hair and a distinctive rats tail.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, or the current location of the stolen vehicle, contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000758195, QP2000801942, QP2000802054

