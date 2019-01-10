Menu
Man followed woman to Gatton home, raped her

10th Jan 2019 6:56 AM
A MAN is accused of raping a woman multiple times after following her to her Gatton home yesterday.

Police allege that the man followed the woman to her house on Wednesday and then entered the property.

It will be further alleged that the man then sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the house with items including her phone and some cash. 

A 26-year-old man from Laidley Heights has been charged with three counts of rape and one count each of burglary and stealing.

He is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

The man and woman were not known to each other.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injures.

