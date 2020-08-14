Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are responding to an alleged serious assault at Mount Morgan in which a male reportedly had a glass smashed across his face.
Police are responding to an alleged serious assault at Mount Morgan in which a male reportedly had a glass smashed across his face.
News

Man allegedly glassed in violent Mount Morgan attack

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
14th Aug 2020 8:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BREAKING: A man has allegedly been glassed during a serious assault at Mount Morgan.

Police and paramedics were called to Crown St shortly after 7pm on Friday.

Initial reports suggest the victim had a glass smashed in his face and was unconscious for a short period.

He has since regained consciousness but has blood coming from facial wounds.

Police are searching for the alleged attacker who reportedly fled from the scene.

OTHER NEWS:

Man injured after car engine falls on leg

Woman injured in Rocky riverbank fall

Police called to Rocky street fight

alleged glassing alleged serious assault mount morgan police hunt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First large scale event to visit CQ in virus aftermath

        Premium Content First large scale event to visit CQ in virus aftermath

        Whats On Hundreds are expected to welcome a popular expo on its return to town following strict shutdowns.

        New kebab shop to tantalise late night tastebuds at coast

        Premium Content New kebab shop to tantalise late night tastebuds at coast

        Business Cafe to offer kebabs, pizzas, pies, coffee, burger and chips with salad and...

        Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Premium Content Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Weather Dry days are set to return for the coming week, a stark comparison to last week’s...