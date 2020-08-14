Man allegedly glassed in violent Mount Morgan attack

Police are responding to an alleged serious assault at Mount Morgan in which a male reportedly had a glass smashed across his face.

Police are responding to an alleged serious assault at Mount Morgan in which a male reportedly had a glass smashed across his face.

BREAKING: A man has allegedly been glassed during a serious assault at Mount Morgan.

Police and paramedics were called to Crown St shortly after 7pm on Friday.

Initial reports suggest the victim had a glass smashed in his face and was unconscious for a short period.

He has since regained consciousness but has blood coming from facial wounds.

Police are searching for the alleged attacker who reportedly fled from the scene.

OTHER NEWS:

Man injured after car engine falls on leg

Woman injured in Rocky riverbank fall

Police called to Rocky street fight