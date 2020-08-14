Man allegedly glassed in violent Mount Morgan attack
BREAKING: A man has allegedly been glassed during a serious assault at Mount Morgan.
Police and paramedics were called to Crown St shortly after 7pm on Friday.
Initial reports suggest the victim had a glass smashed in his face and was unconscious for a short period.
He has since regained consciousness but has blood coming from facial wounds.
Police are searching for the alleged attacker who reportedly fled from the scene.
