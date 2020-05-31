Two are 'assisting police' after an armed hostage situation

A siege in Brisbane's northside has ended seven hours after police were called to the scene. A man and woman are assisting police.

Officers were called to a home on Atrium Way, Everton Hills, around 3am and an emergency declaration was made around 6am.

Nearby residents were told to stay in their homes.

Police negotiators attended the scene, where police alleged a man armed with a knife was holding a woman hostage.

It is believed the pair were the only two inside the home.

Paramedics and police at Everton Hills. Picture: AC Visuals

Police earlier said it was "in relation to the break and enter of a private residence" and that the incident was contained to a home.

"Specialist police and negotiators are on scene and are talking with a man and a woman," police said in a statement.

"Residents are urged to remain in their homes."

Police later told The Courier-Mail they alleged the man was holding his female accomplice hostage.

A man has been taken into police custody.

The woman was not harmed during the incident.

The emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) was for the area around Atrium Way, bounded by South Pine Rd, Dawson Parade and Gallery Lane. The declaration is expected to be revoked soon.

