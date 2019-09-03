Man allegedly lured ‘sugar babies’ to luxury hotels for sex

A GOLD Coast man promised to pay "sugar babies" if they had sex with him, only to later renege on the deal, police allege.

The 58-year-old Coombabah man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, fronted court yesterday for the first time, charged with four counts of procuring sexual acts by false pretences and one count of rape.

Police allege he met the four women via dating website Seeking Arrangement and would offer them "monetary compensation" for sexual services.

But he allegedly refused to pay after he had sex with the women.

The man allegedly met the women between May 1 and August 11 this year.

His meeting places included the voco Gold Coast Hotel and Brisbane CBD luxury hotels including the Marriott, the Hilton and the Westin.

As a part of his bail conditions the man was ordered not to use social media or dating websites and applications and give police all his passwords to social media and dating profiles.

Other bail conditions include he not contact the women, he live in his Gold Coast home and he report regularly to police.

Detective acting Inspector Jay Notaro said the alleged offences happened in June and July this year.

Insp Notaro asked anyone who may have been victimised in a similar way to come forward to police.

"Police are appealing for any person who may have been the victim of such an offence to come forward and report it to police.

"Furthermore, if anyone person has information on the 58-year-old Coombabah man, who appeared in court today, I would ask that they make contact with police."

He said people should let friends know if they're meeting up with someone online as a safety measure.

"The safety of the community is of paramount importance to the Queensland Police Service, everyone in the community has a right to feel safe and to live their life without fear.

"However I ask both men and women to have a safety plan when meeting up with someone online.

"You never really know who you're meeting up with, both men and women should tell their friends where they are going and meet in public places and be aware of their surroundings.

"If something doesn't feel right, then my advice would be, not to meet up."

Prosecution have been ordered to provide a brief of evidence to the man's lawyers, Jonathan Nyst, of Nyst Legal, by October 14.

Mr Nyst said the man is going to defend the charges.

The matter will return to court for a mention on October 29.