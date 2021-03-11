Man allegedly ‘nelson locked’ victim so she couldn’t breathe

A man allegedly placed his victim in a "nelson lock" and went to the ground and squeezed her until she could no longer breathe.

Clinton Ray Von Senden, 37, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 4.

Von Senden had been charged with choking, wounding and possessing dangerous drugs.

He was not required to enter a plea.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said it was alleged the assaults took place after the victim told Von Senden she didn't like the way he spoke to her when he told her to close a door.

He said Von Senden allegedly put the victim in a "nelson lock".

A nelson hold is like a headlock where the attacker comes from behind and uses one or both arms to encircle the victim under the armpit and secure at their neck.

Mr Schubert said it was alleged the victim and Von Senden fell to the ground and the victim could not breathe for a few seconds.

He said the victim claimed she was only able to breathe after she placed her hand between her neck and his arm and pushed his arm away.

Mr Schubert said Von Senden was further accused of grabbing a knife from his bag when both were back on their feet and "slicing" the victim.

He said the woman claimed she didn't feel the wound at first, noticing the blood on her arm instead.

Mr Schubert said the victim told Von Senden "look what you've done" and he replied "I know. I am sorry," before fleeing.

"They are extremely serious allegations," he said.

Mr Schubert said Von Senden denied the choking and wounding.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, two days prior to the alleged offence, lost a child with the victim and his aunt died.

She said Von Senden was not subject to any orders at the time of the alleged offences.

Mr Schubert said Von Senden's five-page criminal record included convictions for violence including making threats of violence by discharging firearms many times and escaping lawful custody.

Von Senden's bail was refused and his matters were adjourned to April 14.