Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
News

Man allegedly punched in head from behind at Bundy hotel

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
26th Jul 2020 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a 24-year-old man following the alleged serious assault of a 20-year-old man at a Bundaberg hotel on Friday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said it will be alleged two groups of men were involved in a physical altercation at the Princess St premises just before midnight when a man was punched in the head from behind.

"As a result, the man fell backwards and struck his head on a pot plant and concrete floor," the spokesperson said.

"The 20-year-old was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening head and facial injuries before being flown to Brisbane for surgery."

The 24-year-old man, a United Kingdom national, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 27.

bundaberg qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens assaulted and robbed under shopping centre

        premium_icon Teens assaulted and robbed under shopping centre

        News Rocks thrown in incident at Stockland.

        Rock thrown at taxi driver in alleged Koongal attack

        premium_icon Rock thrown at taxi driver in alleged Koongal attack

        News Police and ambulance crews responded to the incident.

        Single digit temps to return as cool change sweeps CQ

        premium_icon Single digit temps to return as cool change sweeps CQ

        Weather After a warm weekend, residents can expect winter temperatures to return to the...

        CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        premium_icon CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        News When he walked through the gates of his former school, he couldn’t believe how much...