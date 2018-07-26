Man allegedly set alight due to 'Chinese whispers'
A MAN has been set alight in his Bucasia home because "the rumour mill went crazy", Mackay Police have alleged.
A 42-year-old Bucasia man is recovering in hospital after receiving burns to his legs, chest, and arms.
Police will allege a 47-year-old Midge Point man went to the Fisher St home, impersonating a police officer, about 11.40pm last night to speak with the resident.
The man then allegedly doused the 42-year-old man with an unknown fuel and set him on fire.
It is alleged he also had a 16-year-old accomplice who remained in the car.
Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said police have had to deal with a "complex investigation".
"It (allegedly) came about due to some false allegations," he said.
"These people (allegedly took it upon themselves to act in a vigilante type manner to take their own retribution.
"The rumour mill went crazy and these people took it upon itself to take action.
"I can't think of a more dangerous thing for anyone to do."
Det Insp Smith said police had already investigated the matter, resolved the issue, found the claims made against the 42-year-old man to be unfounded and had informed those parties that had made the claims.
"And they weren't happy with that and now there are serious consequence," he said.
A 47-year-old man will face Mackay Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with attempted murder and impersonating a police officer.
A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with attempted murder.
A woman is assisting police with their investigation.