A man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after allegedly being shot in the leg.
Crime

Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

lucy rutherford
18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the leg at a Sunshine Coast home at the weekend.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a 29-year-man was shot in the leg about 6.30am on Sunday at Mountain Creek.

He said the man was shot on the lower rear of his left thigh and then struck in the right knee.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital from Cootamundra Dr, Mountain Creek with a non life-threatening gun shot wound.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said there were inconsistencies with the report and at this stage it was not clear how the man sustained the injury.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate matter, Sgt Edwards said a man wanted on interstate warrants was also arrested in Mooloolaba over the weekend.

The man was wanted in NSW for multiple alleged domestic violence offences and was released into the custody of NSW police by the order of the court.

