Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Aden Stokes
Crime

Man allegedly ‘slashed’ over neighbourhood dispute

Aden Stokes
9th Mar 2021 1:20 PM
A Rockhampton woman has had her matter heard in court on Tuesday after allegedly “slashing” a man at his home in Depot Hill on Monday night with a knife.

Police were called to an alleged disturbance between a man and woman, who were known to each other, on Arthur Street about 10pm.

During the disturbance the 28-year-old man allegedly sustained a deep laceration to his forearm and the woman a minor injury to her head.

The man retreated inside his home and called police.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

Yvonne Estelle Gulf, 42, was arrested by police at the scene and transported to hospital after allegedly sustaining a head injury before being transported to the watch house.

She was charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and was denied police bail.

Her matter was heard in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where it was adjourned to Wednesday, March 10, for a bail address check.

She was not required to enter a plea.

Outside court Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said it appeared the alleged incident occurred over an ongoing neighbourhood dispute that had escalated over time.

“It appears they are neighbours,” he said.

“It is very concerning one person has attended another’s residence and allegedly used a knife to inflict these injuries.”

Sergeant Peachey said the man had just returned home when he was approached by the alleged offender.

“An altercation has taken place on the front steps of his dwelling where she has allegedly inflicted those injuries,” he said.

“This is something that has spilt over from something quite simple and has landed someone in court.

“People just need to take a breath and think about their actions.

“If there is an incident like that, call police. There are a number of agencies out there to support neighbourhood disputes.

“The last thing we want to be doing is investigating an incident like this.”

alleged assault occasioning bodily harm while arme rockhampton magistrates court
