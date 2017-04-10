CQ man fights for life after 'horrendous' alleged stabbing in street

Det Inspector Darrin Shadlow talks to the media about a stabbing which took place in Blackwater.

'HORRENDOUS' is the word Detective Inspection Darrin Shadlow used to describe an alleged triple stabbing in Blackwater over the weekend.

The Capricornia District Detective Inspector revealed shocking details of the alleged attack, which left CQ man Joel Munns, 26, fighting for his life in a Brisbane Hospital after being stabbed up to eight times by a 36-year-old man about 11.50pm on Friday.

Det Insp Shadlow said the horror incident allegedly stemmed from a minor verbal argument inside the Blackwater Worker's Club earlier in the night.

"Just before midnight on Friday an incident occurred in Blackwater west of Rockhampton where three persons received stab wounds as a result of an altercation outside the Blackwater Worker's Club," Det Insp Shadlow said.

"It will be alleged an argument occurred some time prior to that inside the Worker's Club itself and a male person was evicted from the club by staff.

"From what I understand it was a minor incident inside however unfortunately it certainly escalated outside. It is not known that he had a knife with him when he was inside the Worker's Club earlier in the night but he certainly did, it will be alleged, later in the night.

"Approximately 30-40 minutes after this, a physical altercation occurred outside the Worker's Club where at 26-year-old man received about eight stab wounds; some to the chest, the abdomen, arm and leg."

Ethan McLaughlin, Mitch Power and Joel Munns who were involved in a traumatic attack in Blackwater Friday night. Contributed

Det Insp Shadlow said close friends of the 26-year-old victim, Ethan McLaughlin and Mitch Power, jumped to his aid and tried to disarm the attacker before also falling victim.

"Friends of his came to his aid and one of those friends received another two stab wounds to his leg and one of the other friends also received superficial slices across his abdomen, leg and arm," he said.

"The offender was subdued by members of the public that were there, he was still in possession of the knife it would appear. At least one of the victim's friends who also because a victim himself attempted to disarm the offender and that's how he received the superficial slashes from the knife."

Det Insp Shadlow said man who received eight stab wounds suffered 'extremely serious' injuries.

"The first victim with multiple stab wound was rushed to the Blackwater Hospital by friends and he was subsequently transported to Brisbane where he underwent emergency surgery. He is stable now thanks to the good work of Queensland Health.

"The other two males have received medical attention, they do not have life threatening injuries and have been released from hospital."

Det Insp Shadlow said the shocking incident involved alcohol.

"It's shocking for any community, alcohol is involved unfortunately, but that certainly doesn't say anything in relation to the Blackwater Worker's Club. It would appear they acted appropriately by evicting the male person after the first initial argument," he said.

"For someone to pull a knife out and stab or cause injury with a knife to three people is horrendous."

A 36-year-old Blackwater man will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with one count each of attempted murder, acts intended to maim or disfigure, unlawful wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm, and going armed so as to cause fear.