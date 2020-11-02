Man allegedly stabbed multiple times in Allenstown
A MAN is suffering from critical injuries after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times at a home in Allenstown yesterday afternoon.
The alleged incident occurred at a private residence on Upper Dawson Rd at 3pm.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the victim was transported to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery and remained in a critical but stable condition.
Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey said police were being assisted by a 48-year-old female, but no charges had been laid.
“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” he said.