Man allegedly threatens Rocky Woolies staff with knife

A 38-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton has been charged after he reportedly was displaying a knife shoved down his pants at Stockland Rockhampton on Thursday morning.

It is believed the incident occurred at 8.45am at Woolworths.

It was reported he was screaming and harassing staff and was tasered by police however this could not be confirmed.

The 38-year-old Wandal man was charged with public nuisance and possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 14.