Man allegedly wounded last night in Mount Morgan

AN alleged wounding was reported to emergency services in Mount Morgan last night.

Paramedics, including Critical Care, treated a male in his 30s for chest and arm injuries following reports of an alleged wounding.

The incident was reported at the Grand Hotel on Central St at 7.13pm.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police could not reveal any more details around the incident and said they are investigating.

