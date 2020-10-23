Menu
Generic crime scene images
Crime

Man allegedly wounded last night in Mount Morgan

23rd Oct 2020 7:29 AM
AN alleged wounding was reported to emergency services in Mount Morgan last night.

Paramedics, including Critical Care, treated a male in his 30s for chest and arm injuries following reports of an alleged wounding.

The incident was reported at the Grand Hotel on Central St at 7.13pm.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police could not reveal any more details around the incident and said they are investigating.

See the initial story here.

