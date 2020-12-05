Menu
Lindsey David Ruff made an application in court to remove the absolute disqualification on his driver’s license. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man allowed back on the road after absolute disqualification

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
A CENTRAL Queensland man has been granted his licence back after receiving an absolute disqualification in 2015.

Lindsey David Ruff made an application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to remove the disqualification on his driver’s licence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the application was not opposed by Queensland Police.

Mr Ruff’s solicitor Grant Cagney the absolute disqualification had its deterrent effect and was now imposing on his client’s ability to earn a living and provide for his family.

Mr Cagney said there had been no further relevant offending.

The court heard the absolute disqualification was imposed on September 10, 2015, for an offence committed in July that year.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered the disqualification be removed forthwith.

court applications licence disqualification rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

