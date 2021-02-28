Menu
Crime

Man ‘almost boasted’ to police about sex with underage girl

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
A young man in a relationship with an underage girl boasted about his sexual conquests with her to police, before admitting he suspected she was underage.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of four counts of rape, but guilty of the alternate charge of unlawful carnal knowledge, after a trial in Rockhampton District Court this year.

He was sentenced in the court last week by Judge Jeff Clarke.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said the man was aged 17 at the time he was in a relationship with the victim, who was 15 at the time.

She said the man, now 20, had no criminal history.

Judge Clarke said during the defendant’s interview with police, the defendant was “almost boasting” about his sexual conduct.

He said the boasting continued until the man admitted he suspected the girl was underage.

The man was supported in court by family and his current partner.

The court heard he had worked in various full-time positions since leaving school.

Judge Clarke described the defendant as “relatively immature”, however, for a person of his age, he had quite an impressive work history.

He sentenced the man to 12 months’ probation and no conviction was recorded.

